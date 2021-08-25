Olga Mikhailova

St.Petersburg print

Olga Mikhailova
Olga Mikhailova
Hire Me
  • Save
St.Petersburg print minimalism berlin illustrator vector illustration
St.Petersburg print minimalism berlin illustrator vector illustration
Download color palette
  1. SPB_1_blue-05.png
  2. SPB_1_blue-04-04.png

I miss my home city so much and i haven't been there for almost two years. Hope to see you soon, Saint-Petersburg!🤞

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Olga Mikhailova
Olga Mikhailova
Bonjour! Graphic designer and illustrator. Feel free to dm✌️
Hire Me

More by Olga Mikhailova

View profile
    • Like