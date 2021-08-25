Sonia Akter

Triangular Logo

Sonia Akter
Sonia Akter
  • Save
Triangular Logo illustration vector ui design vector logo logo design logo graphic design identity branding
Download color palette

Hi Guy's!
What do you think about this design? Contact me if you want to hire me.

Sonia Akter
Sonia Akter

More by Sonia Akter

View profile
    • Like