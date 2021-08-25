Abhinav Sharma
ThemadbrainsUIUX

Landing Page Design

Abhinav Sharma
ThemadbrainsUIUX
Abhinav Sharma for ThemadbrainsUIUX
Hire Us
  • Save
Landing Page Design logo madbrains vector ui typography design landing branding illustration animation landing page
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers! this is my exploration of delivery application design.
Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.
----------------
Make your project more awesome!

ThemadbrainsUIUX
ThemadbrainsUIUX
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by ThemadbrainsUIUX

View profile
    • Like