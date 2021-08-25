Liquid Navigation / Design Course / Trailer

A new design course is available on our Patreon:

https://www.patreon.com/posts/55320077

In this master class, we’re going to talk about an intriguing case that’s all about posting on social media. The interaction is what’s key here, since the user flow involves taking specific actions with one hand. We’ll demonstrate the entire process of developing an interface like that, and best of all, we’ll show you how to make an engaging animation in After Effects.