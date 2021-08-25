Duy Vu

Minimalist decoration - Website concept

Duy Vu
Duy Vu
  • Save
Minimalist decoration - Website concept minimalist decoration website website web design design concept ui design ux ui
Download color palette

Check out my newest design concept! A website for a decoration design studio (brand & content has been changed)

Duy Vu
Duy Vu
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Duy Vu

View profile
    • Like