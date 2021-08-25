FINAO® Agency

Tocca Website Pages

virtual events photography pastel ui website branding saas
FINAO wireframed and redesigned a modern website experience for Tocca recently. The FINAO design team fleshed out the entire website experience for desktop, tablet and mobile. The net-new Wordpress theme launched successfully in tandem with the new logo and visual design system to support rapid growth and amplify fundraising efforts.

Check out the new website here: https://tocca.io/

Check out the full case study here: https://finaoagency.com/work/new-branding-case-study-tocca/

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
