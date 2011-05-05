Nils Vögeding

Pinocchio

Nils Vögeding
Nils Vögeding
Pinocchio shirt creature wood face
trying out some thinner lines for this design. It will somehow be based on Pinocchio but it will have a few twists.

Posted on May 5, 2011
Nils Vögeding
Nils Vögeding

