Kulokale

Sergio Trendy - Retro Display Serif Font

Kulokale
Kulokale
  • Save
Sergio Trendy - Retro Display Serif Font font download wordmark popular font vintage font poster typography type design serif font retro font typography free font typeface font logo type branding graphic design hand lettering display font best font collection
Download color palette

Available on our site https://kulokale.com/product/sergio-trendy/

Sergio Trendy is a modern and elegant serif font. Sergio Trendy is well-suited for advertising, branding, logotypes, packaging, titles, headlines, and editorial design.

Kulokale
Kulokale

More by Kulokale

View profile
    • Like