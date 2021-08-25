Lakshya

Focus Wallpaper

Focus Wallpaper motivation elements minimalism gradient wallpaper typography dark graphic design
Focusing my efforts towards a single goal (obviously) requires a custom wallpaper. A wallpaper is the first thing you see when you sit down to work, it is one of the best mediums to remind you of your motivations and goals when you're still undistracted from all oozing sources of dopamine the modern world has to offer you.

