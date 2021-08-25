Muskan

Soap Logo Mockup

Muskan
Muskan
  • Save
Soap Logo Mockup 2020 branding premium illustration soap psd design mockup latest logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui
Download color palette

FEATURE

Professional & Clean design
Well organized layers
PSD format
CMYK / .25 Bleed / 300DPI
Print Ready
Easily customizable with Smart objects

https://freebiesmockup.com/download/latest-soap-packaging-mockup/

Muskan
Muskan

More by Muskan

View profile
    • Like