Hollograf - Visa/Mastercard Crypto Card

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone! Just finished my new exploration, today. So basically this is still related with my previous shot (Hollograf Bank). It's one of the Hollobank product, called Hollocard, which can allowed you to use your crypto currencies to buy something in groceries, mall, or something like that which allowed using Visa or MasterCard.
Some my inspiration:
Dwinawan
BalkanBrothers
Commbank
Let me know what you think, guys!
— — — — — — — — — —
Want to collaborate? Email Us: hello@keitoto.com
Keitoto | Behance | Instagram | UI8