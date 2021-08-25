Malik Abimanyu
Keitoto

Hollograf - Visa/Mastercard Crypto Card

Malik Abimanyu
Keitoto
Malik Abimanyu for Keitoto
Hire Us
  • Save
Hollograf - Visa/Mastercard Crypto Card dark mode cryptocurrency landing page btc eth header dark elegant minimal clean ui minimalist bitcoin website nft website crypto website web design website mastercard visa crypto
Hollograf - Visa/Mastercard Crypto Card dark mode cryptocurrency landing page btc eth header dark elegant minimal clean ui minimalist bitcoin website nft website crypto website web design website mastercard visa crypto
Hollograf - Visa/Mastercard Crypto Card dark mode cryptocurrency landing page btc eth header dark elegant minimal clean ui minimalist bitcoin website nft website crypto website web design website mastercard visa crypto
Download color palette
  1. 1.PNG
  2. 2.PNG
  3. 3.png

Hi everyone! Just finished my new exploration, today. So basically this is still related with my previous shot (Hollograf Bank). It's one of the Hollobank product, called Hollocard, which can allowed you to use your crypto currencies to buy something in groceries, mall, or something like that which allowed using Visa or MasterCard.

Some my inspiration:
Dwinawan
BalkanBrothers
Commbank

Let me know what you think, guys!

—  —  —  —  —  —  —  —  —  —

Want to collaborate? Email Us: hello@keitoto.com

Keitoto | Behance | Instagram | UI8

Shot hola
Rebound of
Hollograf Bank - Header Interaction
By Malik Abimanyu
Keitoto
Keitoto
Building amazing digital products with creative design 💥
Hire Us

More by Keitoto

View profile
    • Like