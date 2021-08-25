Lingerie website

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello talented people!
The idea of a website for a lingerie store. This is one of my first works. Fully open to criticism.
Put your feedback and don't forget to press the like button.
Hope you like it.
Thank you very much!
🔗 Links to Linkedin and Behance in bio.
Open for communication:
tevrizovavictoria@gmail.com