Lan Anh

Music Player App Design

Lan Anh
Lan Anh
  • Save
Music Player App Design concept daily challenge music glassmorphism design shots music player ui
Download color palette

Hey guys!
Today decided to share my UI concept of music player.
Please let me know what do you think about it.
Thank you~

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Lan Anh
Lan Anh

More by Lan Anh

View profile
    • Like