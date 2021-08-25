Luka Zarandia

Happytality - Second Version

Luka Zarandia
Luka Zarandia
Hire Me
  • Save
Happytality - Second Version illustration design brand identity hospitality ux ui identity branding symbol typeface typography lettering wordmark logotype logo
Download color palette

Second version for Happytality with @boldmonkey done back in 2019.

From the moment of sketching, I found this version very friendly and magic at the same time. This is the first time I'm sharing this one.

Rough execution.

Luka Zarandia
Luka Zarandia
With caramel intent
Hire Me

More by Luka Zarandia

View profile
    • Like