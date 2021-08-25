We're Hiring!

Hey hey! My office is looking to hire a full-time art director. You would get to work with me directly, so we'll already assume that's a huge plus. Outside of that, you'll be working on all kinds of things. Installations around campus, magazines, swag for students and staff, other various print materials, some digital, and really just helping our campus look beautiful from a design perspective. You'll have your own office as well. And did I say you get to work with me!?!?

That aside one of the coolest things about this job is the immediate impact you will see from your designs. It's a fun job. I hope a few of you apply.

https://ut.taleo.net/careersection/ut_system/jobdetail.ftl?job=21000001H3&tz=GMT-04%3A00&tzname=America%2FNew_York