Pavel Dobriyan

Concept shots

Pavel Dobriyan
Pavel Dobriyan
  • Save
Concept shots houses buildings architecture branding logo minimal ux ui interface figma design
Download color palette

Hello!
Minimalistic design concept 😎
Have a great week!

Press "L" to show a little bit of appreciation
- it matters to me :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Pavel Dobriyan
Pavel Dobriyan

More by Pavel Dobriyan

View profile
    • Like