Caleisto

Platform connectivity icon

Caleisto
Caleisto
  • Save
Platform connectivity icon platform mobile desktop icon
Download color palette

Creation of an icon to represent the connectivity of a platform from a computer to a mobile.
/ / / / / / / / / / / / /
Création d'une icône pour représenter la connectivité d'une plateforme d'un ordinateur à un mobile.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Caleisto
Caleisto

More by Caleisto

View profile
    • Like