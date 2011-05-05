Give-n-Go Logo (Draft)

Matt Safian

My friend is starting a charity organization that donates new and lightly used soccer gear to a youth group in South Africa. He asked me to design a logo for him. Any critique would be greatly appreciated.

Also, if you would be interested in donating to the organization, feel free to contact me.

Posted on May 5, 2011
