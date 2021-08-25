BNI Presentation Concept

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hi friends,
Today I would love to share with you a presentation concept I did for business networking organization - BNI. The main task was to combine data visualization, storytelling and visual identity of brand and create a key symbol of the whole story.
I decided on the minimalist and modern style, eye-catching elements and contrasts. I used a spiral as a key symbol of evolution and growth.
Happy to hear your feedback!
Thanks for watching! ❤️
-
Wanna chat about your ideas? I'm available for new projects:
hello@annakovalli.com