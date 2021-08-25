BNI Presentation Concept

Hi friends,

Today I would love to share with you a presentation concept I did for business networking organization - BNI. The main task was to combine data visualization, storytelling and visual identity of brand and create a key symbol of the whole story.

I decided on the minimalist and modern style, eye-catching elements and contrasts. I used a spiral as a key symbol of evolution and growth.

Happy to hear your feedback!

Thanks for watching! ❤️

-

Wanna chat about your ideas? I'm available for new projects:

hello@annakovalli.com