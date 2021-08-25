aPurple

Dashboard UI Design for Restaurant App

aPurple
aPurple
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Do you know you can manage your customers, inventory, delivery, and much more through your restaurant app dashboard?

Save your time and simplify the process by developing a restaurant app. If you haven't made your digital presence, then it's high time to do so.

Check out our UI/UX design of one of the restaurant apps. Connect with our designers for more details.

https://www.apurple.co/create-a-restaurant-app/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
aPurple
aPurple
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by aPurple

View profile
    • Like