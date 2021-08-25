Sergey Zamkov

WHOLESS Store – Mobile Responsive

Sergey Zamkov
Sergey Zamkov
  • Save
WHOLESS Store – Mobile Responsive checkout mobile responsive website ecommerce design clean web logo branding ux ui fashion
Download color palette

Ecommerce Online Store Website
Case on Behance.

📱 Mobile responsive design has always been an integral part of ecommerce design projects, as more and more users tend to shop for their phones more.
For small and medium businesses, choosing a responsive design will be a more cost-effective solution than investing in a standalone app in parallel.
Are you think so? 🧐

Live website: Still in progress...

Sergey Zamkov
Sergey Zamkov

More by Sergey Zamkov

View profile
    • Like