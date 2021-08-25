Arina Kurbatova

Design Concept for GameStation Landing

Arina Kurbatova
Arina Kurbatova
  • Save
Design Concept for GameStation Landing playstation mario gamestation game landing concept design clean barabaka ux graphic design ui
Download color palette

Here it is the redesign of my old project to see how I am improving my skills.

I love design, finding this magical moment where everything “just feels right.”
Follow me on Instagram and behance   

Arina Kurbatova
Arina Kurbatova

More by Arina Kurbatova

View profile
    • Like