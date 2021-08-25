Yulia Debretseni
Sport Activity - Mobile App

Sport Activity - Mobile App interaction ios activity sport statistics graph interface concept gradient saas calories workouts mobile figma ui arounda ux
Hi, guys! 🦾🦾

I would like to share with you the activity application. This application gives you an easy way to see your activity history, workouts, and see all-day activity metrics like total steps and distance. In addition, the app includes exercise calories, total active time, and a visual graph of your exercise minutes throughout each day.

What can you say about it? ⚡️

