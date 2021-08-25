Ujjwal Kumar Singh
Nickelfox

Emperor Watches App

Ujjwal Kumar Singh
Nickelfox
Ujjwal Kumar Singh for Nickelfox
Emperor Watches App classic app design app design vector design color 3d watch emperor graphic design premium ux app watch app classic royal typography graditant concept branding 3d ui
Emperor keeps a close eye on things.

The app displays the best-selling Premium watches from a variety of well-known manufacturers.
The app is designed in the style of a regal emperor and kingdom, giving the consumer the feeling of being a monarch.

