Music Mobile app design - Shuffle

Music streaming app design.

The main goal of the project is to make the interface as simple and intuitive as possible for all categories of users.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/126008891/Music-WebMobile-app-design

I will be glad to your feedback.

If you need some help, contact me:

vitaly.penda.krepak@gmail.com

https://www.instagram.com/v_uidesign/