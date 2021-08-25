David Isser

GUESS - Find A New Friends Apps

David Isser
GUESS - Find A New Friends Apps application design groups new friends features splash screen mockup design application design apps chating apps chating guess chatting apps 3d animation branding logo motion graphics graphic design ui
Hello guys 🏀

Our GUESS application make us going easily to find a new person to play together. These is our design of the screens and features!
In the coming days, we will share the rest of our pages.

Hope you like it 🧡
