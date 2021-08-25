Graphic Assets ✪💚

Yellow Instagram Posts & Stories Templates

Download color palette

💚💚==>DOWNLOAD LINK<==💚💚

Yellow is an 18 posts-Instagram with gradient blur styles Features
- Template Size 1080x1080
- 18 Clearly layered and organized Ai & PSD Files
- Free fonts for personal & Commercial use
- Professional and creative design

