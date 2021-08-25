Daily UI - Check out page for Giri Watches

Hi again folks!

It is the second time I've shared my #DailyUI in Dribbble.

This Sign Up page is for Giri, The Giri Bamboo Watch is the perfect combination of fashion and technology that provides the time perfectly. Because it uses eco-friendly material, we want everyone to wear Giri Bamboo Watch. :)

I'll always be open if you will give me feedback or just say hi to me, Thank you!