Logo design for African peanut supplier

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Yande Arachide - is an african company, peanut supplier, based in Senegal.
The customer request was to make logo with peanut and hijabi lady in green colors, as soon as Senegal is muslim country.
Designer’s idea was to draw women in african traditional headdress, holding basket with peanut on head in African style to make recognisable that company is from Africa.