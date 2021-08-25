Marine

Logo design for African peanut supplier

Logo design for African peanut supplier flat vector logo illustration design branding
Yande Arachide - is an african company, peanut supplier, based in Senegal.

The customer request was to make logo with peanut and hijabi lady in green colors, as soon as Senegal is muslim country.

Designer’s idea was to draw women in african traditional headdress, holding basket with peanut on head in African style to make recognisable that company is from Africa.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
