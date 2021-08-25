Checkout screens for a mobile app

These are checkout pages for a food menu app

Go on and drop a like on the design and tell me what you think in the comments

♻ You can also contact me on

👉🏾 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faheez.a/

👉🏾 Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/officialfz2

👉🏾 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lawal-faheez-7aa5041b1

👉🏾 Mail: lawalfaheezo@gmail.com