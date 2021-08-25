Rokas Aleliunas

Last bit

Last bit dual meaning conceptual illustration head illustration head portrait illustration portrait hand illustration hand design lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
Trying to squeeze last bit of energy to finish all the projects.

Two years of everyday poster.
