Hurray...!! 🎉
The Wait is finally over.
Materio Free Vuetify Vuejs Admin Template is finally here.🥳 It is the most developer-friendly 👩🏻💻 & highly customizable open-source template based on Vuetify. You can build eye-catchy, high-quality, and responsive web applications with this admin template. 🤟🏻
Live Demo: https://bit.ly/3gwscZm
Download: https://bit.ly/3gyxZ0J
Features:
👉🏻 Simple Dashboard
👉🏻 Single vertical menu
👉🏻 Simple Light/Dark theme
👉🏻 Basic Cards, pages, and tables
👉🏻 Simple From Elements
