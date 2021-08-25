Gradient Studies: Encore — Expansion

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Yet another abstract piece inspired by the space theme — super simple, but one of my favourites from the series, all because of the circles overdose!
Check out the related project on Behance to see the whole new series. And if you want to learn our special tips and tricks and a huge range of techniques for creating gradient-based design in Illustrator, don't hesitate to watch our newly updated Skillshare class Mastering Gradients in Adobe Illustrator — sign up using this link to try Skillshare Premium for FREE for 1 month, if you are a new user.