Samuel Briskar
Samuel Briskar
Samuel Briskar for ThreeDee
Explode emoji 🤯
$54
Available on emojiz.design
Today we released a HUGE update of our 3D emojis library 🤯

Some things worth mentioning 👇
✔️ added 31 new animations of 3D emojis
✔️ every emoji was sketched, modeled, then animated
✔️ they are optimized for dark/light UI
✔️ tutorial for beginners in Blender included
✔️ Source files + MOVs, GIFs, PNGs included
and much more...

If you want to take a look at the library:
https://emojiz.design/

Lovely ❤️ 3D illustrations library
