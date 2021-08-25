Explode emoji 🤯

Today we released a HUGE update of our 3D emojis library 🤯

Some things worth mentioning 👇

✔️ added 31 new animations of 3D emojis

✔️ every emoji was sketched, modeled, then animated

✔️ they are optimized for dark/light UI

✔️ tutorial for beginners in Blender included

✔️ Source files + MOVs, GIFs, PNGs included

and much more...

If you want to take a look at the library:

https://emojiz.design/