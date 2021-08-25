Muhammad Yusuf

Founder C-stock Portfolio Web - portfolio web

Muhammad Yusuf
Muhammad Yusuf
  • Save
Founder C-stock Portfolio Web - portfolio web company company portfolio portfolio portfolio design uiux website website design website ui design ui
Download color palette

Hi Everyone

Today i make an UIUX projects to complete my portfolio web. this website deserve a several features, such as CV you can download, Hire me by send me an E-mail, company that i had working at, also my social media account. this website for template only, not a real me.

What do you thin about it? give some advice or Show us lov! Press "L".
---------
Wanna collaborate with me? shoot your business inquiry to
my070441@mail.ugm.ac.id
instagram: mhyusuft

Muhammad Yusuf
Muhammad Yusuf

More by Muhammad Yusuf

View profile
    • Like