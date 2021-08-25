Julia

Open Swim - TShirt Design

Julia
Julia
  • Save
Open Swim - TShirt Design trapperkeeper 90s memphis heatwave teedesign tshirt oldschool vaporwaveart vaporwave 80s retro vector design illustration
Download color palette

The pool is open and Neptune is ready to get his swim on. A design with late summer vibes from the 90s to carry you through the heat of today. Purchased Statue of the Roman god of water of Neptune, In Greek mythology, Poseidon isolated over white. Lviv, Ukraine by PhotoPaper (https://www.shutterstock.com/image-photo/statue-roman-god-water-neptune-greek-1512351116).

Julia
Julia

More by Julia

View profile
    • Like