Branding, Label and Packaging Design for Ayten Usta

Branding, Label and Packaging Design for Ayten Usta bag label design package package design packaging design packaging graphic design store label restaurant label coffee label visual identity graphic design company illustration branding label bottle label bottle design label design
Branding/Visual Identity, Label Design and Packaging Design for Ayten Usta by Mita Grafik.

Mita Grafik, based in Eskişehir, is a creative studio specializing in branding/visual identity, packaging and illustration design. Our mission is to breathe life into brands stories and leave a lasting impression of the brands in the minds of their audience.
