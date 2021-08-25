🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Beauty Products Mobile Apps UI Design
.
Applying the glassmorphism on the product cards, and try some new display style😋 On this app I add some small note about the product, like is it "paraben free", or "fungal-acne free" something like that. I got this idea from the Skin Carisma website, and I found it cool if it could be on a description of the product😍
.
Improving my documentation skill on my user interface. I still learn about components, auto layout through watching videos on youtube📚. There is channel called 'Sketch Together' and 'Chun Buns', they've made a lot of good videos and easy for me as a career-switchers to understand step by step. May you guys check it out too✨
.
Let me know your thought and give me support by pressing 'L' ❤
Thanks!
.
Anyway I'm looking for a UI/UX Designer Internship😊
Find me on :
🌐https://www.instagram.com/amikagst
Email:
📩rahmiagustin22@gmail.com