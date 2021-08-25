amik agustin

Beauty Products Mobile Apps UI Design

design glassmorphism skincare beauty mobile app ui figma e-commerce beauty product
Applying the glassmorphism on the product cards, and try some new display style😋 On this app I add some small note about the product, like is it "paraben free", or "fungal-acne free" something like that. I got this idea from the Skin Carisma website, and I found it cool if it could be on a description of the product😍
Improving my documentation skill on my user interface. I still learn about components, auto layout through watching videos on youtube📚. There is channel called 'Sketch Together' and 'Chun Buns', they've made a lot of good videos and easy for me as a career-switchers to understand step by step. May you guys check it out too✨
Let me know your thought and give me support by pressing 'L' ❤
Thanks!
