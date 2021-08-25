Bertalan Gombos

Clavex - Logo Design Concept

Logo design concept representing an abstract shape made in gradient style

If you have any suggestion and / or constructive criticism about the logo, perhaps you may have already seen something similar somewhere, then drop a comment!

In case, you are considering a completely new logo or redesigning your current one, then feel free to reach me out:

❯❯❯ brtln1337@gmail.com

