Chus

Surfing App Concept

Chus
Chus
  • Save
Surfing App Concept summer app summer waves beach action sport sport surfing surf mobile app mobile interface design online product design e shop mobile shop e commerce
Download color palette

I've realised there is a lot of space to create a fancy designed surfing app, since this sport is creating more and more following each summer and there are not so many well-designed apps for it.

What do you think?

Chus
Chus
what the hell goes here 🤔

More by Chus

View profile
    • Like