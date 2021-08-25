Lizanne Fernandez

Log in / Sign up

Lizanne Fernandez
Lizanne Fernandez
  • Save
Log in / Sign up mobile ui dark mode illustration app design app design uidesign sign up login ux ui design ui
Download color palette

Hi everyone!

This is a quick concept log in / sign up screen I've been working on recently. For the illustrations I used Piqo's Team illustrations. I would love to hear your feedback.

Lizanne Fernandez
Lizanne Fernandez

More by Lizanne Fernandez

View profile
    • Like