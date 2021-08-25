amik agustin

Travel Mobile Apps - UI Design

amik agustin
amik agustin
  • Save
Travel Mobile Apps - UI Design user interface hotel flights booking tour trip log in onboarding web design components green interface uiux indonesia travel mobile app design ui app
Download color palette

Travel Mobile Apps UI Design👨‍⚕️
.
Another shot in August😊✨
Actually I made this UI because I found some case study project for portfolio from UX design mastery website. But I still learn about the components and auto layout, so this is it I make the interface only 🌅 Keep improving🔥
.
Let me know your thought and give me support by pressing 'L' ❤
Thanks!
.
Anyway, I'm looking for internship program 💼
Find me on :
Instagram:🌐https://www.instagram.com/amikagst
Behance: 🎨https://www.behance.net/amirahmi
Email: 📩rahmiagustin22@gmail.com

amik agustin
amik agustin

More by amik agustin

View profile
    • Like