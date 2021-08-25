Travel Mobile Apps UI Design👨‍⚕️

Another shot in August😊✨

Actually I made this UI because I found some case study project for portfolio from UX design mastery website. But I still learn about the components and auto layout, so this is it I make the interface only 🌅 Keep improving🔥

Let me know your thought and give me support by pressing 'L' ❤

Thanks!

Anyway, I'm looking for internship program 💼

Find me on :

Instagram:🌐https://www.instagram.com/amikagst

Behance: 🎨https://www.behance.net/amirahmi

Email: 📩rahmiagustin22@gmail.com