Travel Mobile Apps UI Design👨⚕️
.
Another shot in August😊✨
Actually I made this UI because I found some case study project for portfolio from UX design mastery website. But I still learn about the components and auto layout, so this is it I make the interface only 🌅 Keep improving🔥
.
Let me know your thought and give me support by pressing 'L' ❤
Thanks!
.
Anyway, I'm looking for internship program 💼
Find me on :
Instagram:🌐https://www.instagram.com/amikagst
Behance: 🎨https://www.behance.net/amirahmi
Email: 📩rahmiagustin22@gmail.com