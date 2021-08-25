Font Resources

Zakia Fathia - Serif Font

luxury display font magazine fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy fonts font
Zakia Fathia is a bold vintage style serif font full of hedonism and joie de vivre. Zakia Fathia has strong character and extremely smooth features and self-confidence that springs from within. Skillet comes in two weights: Regular and Condensed. Even though the difference is small, Regular takes over the space while Condensed gives a more intimate impression.

