Tobias Löfgren

iOS widget design

Tobias Löfgren
Tobias Löfgren
Hire Me
  • Save
iOS widget design appdesign app mobile widgets widget design digital design ui
iOS widget design appdesign app mobile widgets widget design digital design ui
Download color palette
  1. widgets.jpg
  2. Start.jpg

A widget based interface for a client

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Tobias Löfgren
Tobias Löfgren
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Tobias Löfgren

View profile
    • Like