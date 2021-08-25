Mons_Design

ELEGAN

Mons_Design
Mons_Design
  • Save
ELEGAN typography sport streamer artwork art vectorart illustration vector design icon designer gaminglogo gaming mascot logo mascot esportslogo esports branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble!
My first shoot is a Women with tuxedo.
Thanks to @Empu salma adilanang for the invitation.

Need Awesome logo just send me a private message on the "Hire Me" Button or email at rudicahyadinata65@gmail.com !

Mons_Design
Mons_Design

More by Mons_Design

View profile
    • Like