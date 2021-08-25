Jack Daly

Forbes Japan

Forbes Japan boxing baseball soccer basketball lebron conor mcgregor vector competition chess money sport illustration
Forbes Japan boxing baseball soccer basketball lebron conor mcgregor vector competition chess money sport illustration
Billions of people around the world are enjoyed the festival of sport that is the Olympics, currently taking place in Tokyo.

I jumped at the chance to create this illustration for Forbes Japan, for an article on the world’s highest paid athletes.

