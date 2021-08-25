Iryna Silver

Character named "Mouse"

Iryna Silver
Iryna Silver
Hire Me
  • Save
Character named "Mouse" mouse illustration icon character cg art animal 2d
Download color palette

A raster cartoon character named "Mouse". Has a friend named "Humster". Shy and melancholic in nature. Goes to the primary school.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Iryna Silver
Iryna Silver
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Iryna Silver

View profile
    • Like