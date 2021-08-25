Coffee Shop Presentation PowerPoint Template

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
💚🎨💚 Get UNLIMTED Templates & Downloads! 💚🎨💚
The Fika Coffee Shop Presentation Template for Microsoft PowerPoint is a minimalist and elegant presentation that includes creative layouts, coffee menus, coffee tips, coffee infographics, coffee icons, and tons of great features to show your coffee shop on another level. It contains 30 beautifully designed slides that can be easily edited and adjusted to suit all of your coffee business needs.