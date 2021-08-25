Coffee Shop Presentation PowerPoint Template

💚🎨💚 Get UNLIMTED Templates & Downloads! 💚🎨💚​​

The Fika Coffee Shop Presentation Template for Microsoft PowerPoint is a minimalist and elegant presentation that includes creative layouts, coffee menus, coffee tips, coffee infographics, coffee icons, and tons of great features to show your coffee shop on another level. It contains 30 beautifully designed slides that can be easily edited and adjusted to suit all of your coffee business needs.