Landing Page for Coffee and Drinks Aggregator - Caffael

Landing Page for Coffee and Drinks Aggregator - Caffael ui design swiggy zomato figma cafe aggregator delivery drinks coffee website design monochromatic theme uiux
Idea behind Cafe aggregator, Caffael was inspired from the concept behind the restaurant aggregator like zomato and swiggy.
The main purpose of this design is to deliver smooth and user-friendly experience.
This design follows monochromatic theme and gives a feeling of simplicity and elegance.

