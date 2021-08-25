Valeriya Kucheriava

Christmas Greeting card

Valeriya Kucheriava
Valeriya Kucheriava
  • Save
Christmas Greeting card children illustration christmas персонаж cute illustration book illustration art illustration characterart
Download color palette

I created a set of illos and printed the Christmas greeting cards for my friends. I like to do such surprises for my besties.

Valeriya Kucheriava
Valeriya Kucheriava

More by Valeriya Kucheriava

View profile
    • Like